OVEN Industries offers low cost temperature controller that operates with thermoelectric modules

Accessories available are digital display, keypad, sensors and cable.

This open board temperature controller is specifically designed with a proportional integral control algorithm to provide the most precise control to thermoelectric (Peltier effect) modules at the most economical price. The controller can be set up for heat or cool and can run ramp and soak profile. Pulse width modulation controls the power level in the thermoelectric module at a base frequency of 2.5 KHz, output stage is high resolution.

Oven Industries, (OI) was founded in 1964 and specialises in the development of custom electronic temperature controllers and sensors along with extensive turnkey contract manufacturing capabilities and international Sourcing. OI also carries a full line of standard products, purchasable online, including temperature controllers and sensors, power supplies, heat sinks, thermistors and thermocouples. OI supplies precision electronic devices that serve an array of clients not limited to these industries; aerospace, automotive, biomedical, defense markets, medical and semiconductor.With a superior design engineering staff and complete production facilities, the company is a leading technology and development company.

