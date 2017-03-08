Oven Industries launches 5R6-900 temperature controller with ramp/ soak capabilities

Oven Industries has launched its 5R6- 900 temperature controller with ramp/ soak capabilities. The 5R6-900 benchtop controller has many outstanding user-friendly benefits. Contained all in one enclosure, the device can be plugged into the wall as a self-contained temperature control system, which has its own power supply. This distinctive detail makes the device unique, as well as highly convenient for users.

The temperature controller can also be used universally, which allows the user to use the device wherever they are located. As a solid state MOSFET bidirectional compact unit featuring an internal power supply, it is also capable of loading currents up to 10A. The compact size, as well as the isolated communication port, makes using the 5R6-900 benchtop temperature controller a breeze.

Great for usage in universities, science laboratories, PCR research and any businesses that specialise in temperature control. The controller features an easy-to-read digital display for controlling functions, including adjusting output voltage and setting the desired temperature. Complete with an auto output shutdown if the

sensor is opened or shorted, the unit also includes high, low and no alarm settings.

Contact Details:

Rose Wescott

717-766-0721

E-mail: [email protected]