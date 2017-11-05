Optel Group launches HD PrintSafe

Optel Group, a leading global provider of traceability systems for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, launched its brand-new, innovative vision inspection solution, HD PrintSafe. This high-definition, high-speed digital inkjet printing system works as an all-in-one, drop-on-demand and inspection solution, rendering it highly versatile and able to work with large web printing and high volumes.

On one side is the HD Printer, a fully integrated ink jet system manufactured by BELL-MARK, a company specialising in in-line printing and coding. This system works seamlessly with its PC-based print design software. On the other side is a 100 per cent web inspection (artwork and variable data) solution using CIS (Contact Image Sensor) inspection technology, ready for serialisation.

OPTEL’s HD PrintSafe was designed with serialisation and UDI regulations requirements in mind, i.e. precise OCV/OCR, barcode, 2D code, grading and web inspection. Such rigorous verifications offer the best print quality and consistency for pharmaceutical and medical device packaging, confirming integrity and ensuring user safety.

Most thermoforming packaging lines are still equipped with outdated, costly printing technologies. Manufacturers are experiencing frequent downtimes and high variable costs throughout both pharmaceutical and medical device industries. However, the existing market’s drop-on-demand printers offering is very limited, especially when combined with a vision system — OPTEL’s HD PrintSafe successfully uses both technologies. Ever-increasing traceability regulations and brand protection may eventually require unit-dose serialisation. After careful consideration of these challenges, OPTEL developed the all-in-one HD PrintSafe solution to optimise the printing and vision inspection process, with quick changeovers, to help improve the efficiency and consistency on packaging lines.

