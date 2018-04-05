nice Neotech Medical Systems launches unique features and benefits

nice 8010

nice Neotech has launched the following products: Respiratory Humidifier (nice 8010)

Capable of operating in non-invasive control mode with low, medium and high temperature setting.

It can be used for invasive ventilation, non invasive ventilation and oxygen therapy.

Infant care

Capable of operating in non invasive control mode with low, medium & High temperature setting.

It can be used for Infant Bubble CPAP, Resuscitation, and oxygen therapy.

Reusable Paediatric/ Neonatal Humidifier Chamber

Autoclavable low compressible volume humidifying chamber.

Chamber compressible Volume for high flow 360 ml.

Maximum water capacity 230 ml.

360 deg viewable water line for ease to monitor the water level from all angles.

Highly durable intended for multiple usages.

Gas Sterilisation up to 218ºC.

Water fill port for refilling water during operation.

Bio-compatible material minimises risk on patient with safer material.

Burn-free design minimises risk of accidental burn.

nice 8050

nice 8050 Servo Control Respiratory Humidifier

Adult Care

Capable of operating in either invasive or non-invasive control mode with flow detection.

Infant Care

Reusable Adult Humidifier Chamber

Features:

Designed for use in hospital environment wherever medical gas is being supplied to patients, nice 8050 and nice 8010 heated wire humidifier incorporates latest technology that provides physiological level of humidity at body temperature.

The nice 8050 features dual servo control feedback system, incorporates to constant monitoring and control chamber and proximal temperatures in the airway line. As a result high temperature gases cannot exist anywhere in the system. When use a heated wire breathing system from nice 8050, ventilated gas continues to warm during delivery. Rain-out and waste are reduced, while the need for circuit change is minimised.

Comprehensive audible and visual alarm constantly protects against potential problems. The nice 8050 will alert at variations of set temperature Vs actual.

The design of nice 8050 and nice 8010 makes it the ideal humidification system for Adult Ventilator, Infant Ventilator, NCPAP, Bubble CPAP, Infant Resuscitator & Oxygen Therapy for Adult, Paediatric & Neonatal care.

The nice 8050 & nice 8010 accommodates both high and low flow ventilation therapies, as well as heated and non-heated wire breathing system.

The nice 8050 and 8010 delivers precise, reliable performance. An advanced microprocessor controller assures the control of the system. The system responds immediately to any change in settings, and constant self diagnostic verify proper operation every second of use. High and low temperature protection is assured through out operation, including warmup and setting changes. if the delivery temperature exceed 41°C independent circuitry shutdown all heating elements.

Provides essential equipment for safe and easy delivery of Neonatal CPAP

Optimise lung protection and breathing support

Continuous Positive Air-way Pressure (CPAP) supports infant breathing by providing respiratory support throughout the respiratory cycle. OxyPAP maintains the infant’s functional residual capacity by helping to prevent airway closure. CPAP pro- motes gas exchange in the alveoli, which acts to enhance airway patency, improve lung volume recruitment and maintain infant energy reserves, without the complications associated with endotracheal intubation.

Optimal humidity (37°c, 44mg/L) with CPAP is vital to support an infant’s breathing and protect its developing lungs. Optimal humidity protects the lungs to optimise outcomes for the infant by minimising airway drying, im- proving secretion clearance, reduce airway constriction.

Features:

Safe and reliable: The Unique Bubble CPAP generators provides consistent and accurate delivery of CPAP. The Reusable Pressure Manifold with pressure relief valve for infant safety. The manometer is provided to ensure the delivery of accurate PEEP. Rotating PEEP adjustment knob to prevent the use error of setting the PEEP. Servo control humidifier with temperature indication with heater wire for humidity of delivered gas.

Easy to use: Easy to adjust the PEEP setting on the Bubble CPAP generator. Easy to set modes of humidifier. Easy to fix the nasal prong with the neonates.

OxyPAP nice 5060 Bubble CPAP

Optimum humidification: The Bubble CPAP system provides respiratory supports with body temperature saturated gas to the infant. Optimal humidity promotes mucociliary clearance and reduces the work of breathing.

The Bubble CPAP system provides respiratory supports with body temperature saturated gas to the infant. Optimal humidity promotes mucociliary clearance and reduces the work of breathing. Infant nasal prongs: Contoured nasal prongs made from non-reactive silicone along with a unique can- nula body provides stability during therapy. The integrated pressure monitoring line allows the monitoring of nasal prong pressure without having lines near the infant’s face.

Offered in seven different sizes, it can be used on a wide range of patients from premature to new born baby.

Bubble generator: Bubble generator provides a convenient means to apply positive airway pressure, freeing the clinician to focus on patient care, not the device. This design delivers accuracy and stability throughout the course of therapy.

The ergonomic design allows airways pressure to be easily set without the cumber- some time consuming tasks normally associated with bubble devices.

The ergonomic design allows airways pressure to be easily set without the cumber- some time consuming tasks normally associated with bubble devices.

Water feeding port allows water to be added or removed by disconnecting the expiratory circuit. Minimum and maximum lines clearly visible in highly transparent jar with overflow container.

