Newtronic Lifecare Equipment introduces CO2 incubators

Newtronic Lifecare Equipment, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company has launched CO2 incubators.
Standard equipment
- Auto-sterilisation with hot air at 1800 C
- Humidification system with condensation protection
- CO2 gas-mixing with air circulation in chamber
- CO2 sensor with infrared technology
- Tightly sealed inner door made of tempered safety glass
- Inner and outer chamber is constructed of 304 stainless steel.
- Perforated shelves, stainless steel
- Units are stackable
- Troubleshooting system with visual and acoustic alarms.
Accurate control
- PLC-based touch screen display controller, infrared (IR) sensor control CO2 levels within the chamber.
- Temperature and humidity sensors give accurate measurements of conditions in the chamber.
- Advanced design provides very stable controls.
Uniformity
- A table top design (100 litres) has more useable space with a small foot print.
- Chamber is directly heated with heater in duct with circulating fan providing a superior uniformity.
- Fan-assisted air circulation for rapid recovery airflow patterns are specifically designed for superior distribution of critical environmental conditions (temperature, gas exchange and humidity).
- Efficient circulation minimises variation between cultures, while preventing desiccation – no matter where your cultures are located in the incubator.
High temperature decontamination (1800 C)
- Incubatorcan be conveniently cleaned using high temperatures and eliminate the need for separate autoclaving and re-assembly of components.
- Automatically radiates heat uniformly to all interior surfaces, requiring no post-cycle cleanup, and returns quickly to your selected operating conditions.
- Proven technique to eradicate biological contaminants with certainty
- Avoids physical constraints and variation of ultraviolet germicidal lamps
- No sensors (CO2, temp., humidity) to remove during decontamination cycle makes all sensor sterilisation
- Eliminates the need for storage, handling and disposal of potentially toxic gemicidal chemical agents.
Key features
- PLC-based control system
- Touch screen display
- Password protected sterilisation
- Sterilsation cycle over in 7.5 hours.
- No sensor to remove during the decontamination cycle
- Easy to clean
- User-friendly operating
- Uniform growth conditions
- Absolute sterility of inner chamber.
