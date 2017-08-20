Newtronic launches orbital shaking incubators

Shaking incubators, also known as environmental shakers, are often used for cell culturing, cell aeration and solubility studies. In addition to stable temperature conditions, they use an orbital agitation at variable speeds to affect the growth of cell cultures. Newtronic shaking incubators have adjustable speed and orbit to meet each application. Models can be equipped with a universal shaking platform, or fixed flasks. Independent alarms and PLC-based controls for temperature and speed adjustment with touch screen display are also present.

Applications include: Cell cultures, cell aeration, microbiology, increasing solubility rates, metabolism studies, bacterial cultures, and bacteriology.

Newtronic delivers all the features and bench top model shaking incubators, with even greater load capacity. The unit performs from 50-300 RPMs with a smooth, quiet oscillation. The door of the larger model is designed with hydraulic pistons making it easy to lift during loading and unloading. CFC free cooling system consisting of hermitically sealed compressor couple with evaporation coil and condenser.

Salient features:

Inner and outer Chamber S.S. 304

Variable speed from 50 RPM to 300 RPM

Touch screen display

Shaking amplitude 25 mm

Universal platform to accommodate interchangeable molded clamps of assorted sizes for different capacity of asks. 100 ml ,250ml,500ml

Automatic restart at preset speed in case of power failure

PLC-based temperature controller

Optional accessories

Chamber illumination with fluorescent light

Cyclic timer for illumination control

