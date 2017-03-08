Multisorb appoints Frédéric Laurent to lead EMEA Region for healthcare packaging

Laurent will direct all healthcare packaging commercial activity in the EMEA region supporting his team of business development staff and respective customers

Frédéric Laurent

Multisorb Technologies has appointed Frédéric Laurent to the position of Commercial Director for Healthcare Packaging in support of its business in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Laurent will direct all healthcare packaging commercial activity in the EMEA region supporting his team of business development staff and respective customers.

“Frédéric’s comprehensive knowledge of the healthcare market coupled with his extensive experience in the active packaging industry will allow for the support and expansion of Multisorb’s healthcare packaging growing business and related success through efficiency programme in the region,” said Adrian Possumato, VP, Healthcare Packaging, Multisorb.

“His appointment reflects Multisorb’s global commitment to providing leadership, innovation, and cost-effective solutions for active packaging components and related technical services to pharmaceutical, medical device, and dietary supplement manufacturers and packagers,” added Possumato.

Laurent earned a bachelor’s degree from the Negocia (ACI) business school in Paris and holds an MS in international marketing from South Bank University in London.