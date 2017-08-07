Moreschi Doors set up its base in Hyderabad

Italy-based Moreschi Doors, which is into manufacturing of industrial folding doors, industrial sliding doors, rapid roll up doors and rapid fold up doors, insulated rolling shutters manufactures industrial doors, has set up its manufacturing base in Hyderabad. It is a group company of Moreschi, Italy. Moreschi has 50 years of experience in technology and continuous innovation and has been a successful company now. Moreschi Doors’ services the Indian and Asian markets. All manufacturing machineries are imported from Europe and there is 100 per cent technical backup from Moreschi, Italy. All the technicians are trained in Italy to manufacture/ install the doors

The products are used in pharmaceutical and healthcare, air craft hangars, automobile industry,engineering industry, food industry, industrial production areas, logistics, service stations, ship industries, ware houses.

Contact Details:

Moreschi Asia Doors,

Plot No 6, Shed No. 2,

Anrich Industrial Estate,

Ida Bollaram, Near Miyapur,

Hyderabad – 502325 (Telangana)