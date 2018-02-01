Merck: Enabling access to health

Merck is working towards solving the toughest problems in healthcare by collaborating with the global scientific community

Before researchers can make scientific breakthroughs, they must have access to state-of-the-art tools, services and expertise in order to perform experiments and engineer new products. That’s where Merck steps in. Merck products touch lives in diverse ways and provide best-in-class lab materials, technologies and services.

Merck offers quality product solutions in all stages of analysis to help achieve fast, accurate results. Our workflow solutions for sample preparation, separation, detection and analysis. Speed and resolution are key in determining purity, identity or verifying composition.

Sigma-Aldrich for flavour and fragrance

The Sigma-Aldrich brand aroma raw materials consist of certified food grade, IFRA, natural, kosher and halal ingredients. All safe, all high-quality, all shipped fast. It might be floral or sweet. Fruity or waxy. Whether it is documentation, or quick delivery options and pricing. Whatever is the need need for flavours and fragrances, we’re here to serve you.

Flavour ingredients

As consumers are looking for new and interesting flavours, we strive to provide you with the newest ingredients for your next flavor formulation. From aroma chemicals to reaction flavours, we have the right products with a large organoleptic range.

Fragrance ingredients

When the right aromatic fragrance evokes an emotion, it can create great demand among consumers. That’s why we are dedicated to providing you with high-quality aroma chemicals that follow the guidelines designated by International Fragrance Association (IFRA) and meet the EU Regulation 1223/2009 so you can safely meet that demand with products you trust.