Mark Vi Systems launches MARKIPRINT X1JET HP

MARKIPRINT X1JET HP is based on reliable MARKIPRINT X4JET technology. This compact and powerful system is available in different, upgradable system versions. MARKIPRINT X1JET HP is designed for different range of applications i.e. food and beverage, chemical, coated/ uncoated materials, timber and the pharmaceuticals industry.

The small and compact integrated controller/ printer comes in a single unit. The innovation system codes smooth absorbent and semi-absorbent surfaces – quickly, accurately and reliable.

Innovation technology for printing information directly onto cartons

High availability through cartridge technology, tested and proven a million of times

High quality, high resolution printing

Easy to use

No training necessary printing with MARKIPRINT X1JET HP is simple, due to 3-logic intuitive operation with LED status light, Data transmission is initialised with USB stick/ interface.

User-friendly due to 3-logic

Select and printing directly upto nine layouts/ labels

Universal and flexible use

MARKIPRINT X1JET HP uses true type fonts for printing. All conventional 1- and 2-dimesional codes can be printed. The controller is fully integrated into the print module.

Highly compact design (see also picture in original size) Simple integration into packaging systems and conveyors for printing from the side or top

Printing height upto 12.5mm

Control

The system X1JET HP PRO allows data transmission via USB stick. Each controller has a network connection (LAN) or a standard ETA-232 interface. Print layouts are created with iDesigns software.

Data transfer using USB stick

Data transfer connecting Ethernet ETA -232

Data transfer connecting to option interface

(Printing communication from PLC or external photosensor)

Data transfer enabling web interface

Contact Details:

MARK VI TRAC SYSTEMS

Office No 11, ‘GIRNAR’,

SV Road, Opp. Police Station

Dahisar (East)

Mumbai – 400 068

Mob: 07738536663