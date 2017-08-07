Mark Vi Systems launches MARKIPRINT X1JET HP

MARKIPRINT X1JET HP is based on reliable MARKIPRINT X4JET technology. This compact and powerful system is available in different, upgradable system versions. MARKIPRINT X1JET HP is designed for different range of applications i.e. food and beverage, chemical, coated/ uncoated materials, timber and the pharmaceuticals industry.
The small and compact integrated controller/ printer comes in a single unit. The innovation system codes smooth absorbent and semi-absorbent surfaces – quickly, accurately and reliable.
Easy to use
No training necessary printing with MARKIPRINT X1JET HP is simple, due to 3-logic intuitive operation with LED status light, Data transmission is initialised with USB stick/ interface.
Universal and flexible use
MARKIPRINT X1JET HP uses true type fonts for printing. All conventional 1- and 2-dimesional codes can be printed. The controller is fully integrated into the print module.
Control
The system X1JET HP PRO allows data transmission via USB stick. Each controller has a network connection (LAN) or a standard ETA-232 interface. Print layouts are created with iDesigns software.
Contact Details:
MARK VI TRAC SYSTEMS
Office No 11, ‘GIRNAR’,
SV Road, Opp. Police Station
Dahisar (East)
Mumbai – 400 068
Mob: 07738536663