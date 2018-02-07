Label serialisation: Choosing the correct coding technology for US DSCSA compliances

Sandeep Vadakattu, Deputy General Manager – Life Sciences Sector, Domino Printech India, gives an insight on selecting the optimum coding technology for labelling lines

Medicines for the US market are predominantly packed in bottles, with statutory information printed on labels affixed to these bottles. As pharmaceutical manufacturers are gearing up to meet the DSCSA (Drug Supply Chain Security Act, section 582(b)(2)(A), we have made a comprehensive study to help the industry in choosing the most suitable and versatile technology for coding onto labels.

With the implementation timeline extended till November 2018, we are certain this study will help the industry in making informed decision in selecting optimum coding technology for their labelling lines.

Thermal Transfer technology (TTO), Thermal inkjet technology (TIJ) and Laser Printers are time tested and widely proven technologies for coding on different packaging materials. TTO is a ribbon based technology which enables printing of high resolution codes on flexible materials like laminates, pouches and labels. Its performance is proven in a wide range of industries across the globe. It is essentially a contact coding technology. TIJ is an ink-based technology which has proven its performance in serialisation of millions of cartons globally.

The pharma industry is grappling to choose the optimum technology for coding on labels for bottle serialisation.

The coding technologies that are available for the manufacturers to serialise the labels (which will be applied to bottles) are thermal inkjets, thermal transfer printers and lasers. An informed decision will help in addressing current as well as future coding requirements.

The below table provides detailed analysis of TIJ and TTO technologies with an objective of addressing the four big challenges:

Case study: Impact of rejection rate on operational costs

To understand the impact of high rejection ratio on operational cost, we illustrated a case study below:

Line speed – 150 labels per minute

Rejection rate with TIJ – 2 per cent

Rejection rate with Domino V230i TTO – 1 per cent (Actual reject rates are less than 1 per cent)

The codes on labels are scanned using 360 degree camera scanners and bottles with defective codes are rejected. It is not just the label, but also the bottle which gets rejected.

A quick glance on the potential savings which Domino V230i

Thermal Transfer Over printer (TTO) can make are mentioned below:

Customised labeller bracket

Domino’s labeller bracket provides great operator experience with flexibility of changing printer position in X axis as well as Y axis, enabling flexibility to code on different sizes of labels. The printer orientation can also be changed to suit the coding window orientation of labels.

