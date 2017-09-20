KNAUER with AZURA Bio LC offer platform for bio-chromatography

The purification and separation of biomolecules is a challenging task and basically must be tailored to each sample. KNAUER offers with AZURA Bio LC a mature, highly adaptable platform for biochromatography. The systems are designed to accelerate or simplify all popular FPLC techniques such as size exclusion, ion exchange or affinity chromatography. The company can offer systems from simple to highly-automated, or for maximum throughput. Furthermore, any system can be put together. Depending on how biochromatography applications evolve, the system can grow and be supplemented by other components at any time.

Versatile and scalable

One can easily upscale product purification process because the selectable AZURA Bio LC pumps cover a flow rate range from 0.02 to 1000 ml/min. The target molecule is difficult to determine by UV? No problem, with AZURA Bio LC one can also incorporate a refractive index detector or a fluorescence detector.

The AZURA Bio LC systems can be combined with all common LC columns on the market. The easy-to-use software PurityChrom Bio also reflects openness by allowing easily create methods and adapt to different purification requirements. One can have the choice to work based on column volume, flow volume or time and can even make improvements during the run.

Learn more about AZURA Bio LC … www.knauer.net/azurabio/

