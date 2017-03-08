HP introduces high quality to entry-level commercial inkjet printing with HP PageWide Web Press T235 HD

The T235 HD is a low total-cost-of-ownership platform for publishing, production mail and commercial print needs

HP announced the launch of HP PageWide Web Press T235 HD, part of the T200 HD Colour series. This new entry level continuous-feed inkjet web press offers commercial print service providers (PSPs) the most economical entry point to high quality performance for digital commercial printing.

The T235 HD is a low total-cost-of-ownership platform for publishing, production mail and commercial print needs. It can be upgraded to the HP PageWide Web Press T240 HD for increased productivity.

“With the introduction of the HP PageWide T235 HD, it’s easier for more PSPs to make the analog to digital transformation,” said Eric Wiesner, GM, HP PageWide Industrial Division, HP. “As the HP PageWide Web Press platform reaches a milestone of 210 billion customer-printed pages, it further reinforces the market’s adoption of HP Thermal Inkjet technology.”

Using HP’s High Definition Nozzle Architecture (HDNA) with a native resolution of 2400 nozzles per inch, the duplex HP PageWide Web Press T235 HD delivers productivity at 400fpm (122mpm) in Performance mode, using single drop weight printing. It’s also capable of producing 200fpm (61mpm) in Quality mode, using dual drop weight printing with seven levels of half-toning per colour, and finer grain printing for smoother skin tones, gradients and secondary colour solid fills.

“HP’s high-volume PageWide solutions allow print service providers to add greater value to high-volume data-driven print communications with uncompromising performance and color quality that brands demand,” said Wiesner. “The HP PageWide T235 HD makes it possible to deliver cost-efficient, relevant and targeted print that engages customers in more creative ways.”