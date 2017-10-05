HERMA partners with OPTEL

To show serialisation-ready labeller at Pack Expo

HERMA US, a subsidiary of HERMA, a Germany-based provider of labelling machinery and self-adhesive labels and materials for the global packaging marketplace – has partnered with track and trace solutions provider OPTEL to offer a serialisation-ready version of its popular 152E Wraparound Labeller. Outfitted with a sophisticated OPTEL camera system to complement the labeller’s premium-level print and application performance, the new module will make its debut at HERMA’s booth #N-324 at Pack Expo Las Vegas.

Pack Expo marks the first time this equipment combination has been shown at a US exhibition, and follows a number of successful projects completed between HERMA and OPTEL on both tamper-evident and bottle labelling applications. The latest module offers US pharmaceutical companies and CMOs a straightforward path to DSCSA compliance with minimal production disruption.

The 152E Wraparound Labeller is suitable for a wide range of cylindrical containers, is capable of speeds of up to 150 bottles per minute, and can be supplied within 12 weeks of order. The machine features the same heavy-duty label applicator platform as Herma’s premium ‘M’ (Master) series, allowing for simple installation of printers and vision systems. The 152E can handle substrate diameters from ½” to 4”, and can be fitted with either an Allen-Bradley or Siemens PLC controller, depending on customer preference.

At Pack Expo, HERMA also will showcase its unique laser-activated label material. Specifically developed for use with C02 lasers, the substrate gives a clear, crisp print and is both smudge- and scratch-proof. The material will be demonstrated using a Domino D-Series Laser Printer complementing HERMA’s signature, servo-driven H400 Label Applicator. Also on display will be the HERMA 132M high speed bottle labeller, as well as the versatile 362M front, back and wraparound labelling machine.