Gerresheimer to attend Pharmed & Healthcare in Vietnam

To showcase high-quality packaging made from tubular glass for medicines

Gerresheimer will present its primary packaging made from tubular glass to Pharmed & Healthcare visitors for the first time from September 20 to 23 in Ho Chi Minh City. The specialist in primary packaging will showcase its vials, ampoules, and dental cartridges at booth H4 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.

“Vietnam is a key market for Gerresheimer,” says David Tsoe, Sales Director at Gerresheimer Shuangfeng in China. “We will be making our debut at Pharmed & Healthcare. Existing and potential customers will have the chance to discover all there is to know about Gerresheimer’s high-quality primary packaging made from tubular glass from the glass experts at booth H4”, Tsoe adds.

Gerresheimer’s trade fair booth will focus on injection vials, also known as Gx vials. They are amongst the world’s most popular pharma packaging solutions and Gerresheimer produces versions in clear and amber glass that can hold between 1 and 50 ml. The range of tubular glass vials on offer in Asia includes clear and amber glass types I and II. All manner of different shapes are available, either with or without blowback and compliant with either international standards or the customer’s own specifications.

Gerresheimer offers a wide range of pharma ampoules made from pharma glass type I. The standard rangeincludes ampoules made from clear and amber glass that can hold between 1 and 30 ml. Among these products are straight-stem, funnel-type, and closed ampoules that comply with the relevant ISO standards (types B, C, and D) with various break systems such as OPC (one point cut), CBR (colour break ring), and score ring. Customer-specific requirements can also be applied in conjunction with the current ISO standards.

Gerresheimer produces premium-quality cartridges that hold between 1.5 and 3.0 ml and are geared toward the specific requirements of various different drugs. Our range of products boasts both clear and amber borosilicate glass cartridges in hydrolytic class I. Additional individual options are also available, for example hardening with aluminum sulfate, which further enhances the quality of the glass and thus the compatibility of the cartridges.

At its two Chinese sites, Danyang I and II and Zhenjiang, and in the In-dian city of Kosamba, Gerresheimer produces ampoules, injection vials, cartridges, laboratory vials (threaded vials), siliconised vials, and specialty products made from tubular glass.

Having a uniform global standard for its state-of-the-art machinery and employees who are trained in the production process ensures that all the workflows in all the plants meet the same standards. Gerresheimer’s zero-defect strategy draws on the ‘product by process’ principle and aims to achieve a consistently high level of product quality around the world.

All of its glass production sites consistently apply the principles of Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) and are certified in accordance with DIN EN ISO 9001 and 15378. Gerresheimer products comply with the regulations of the applicable pharmacopeias (Pharm. Eur., USP, and JP) and meet all requirements.