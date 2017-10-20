Gerresheimer presents Perfect Gx Elite vials at CPhI Worldwide

The intelligent software detects the defects in a few fractions of a second

The Gx Elite vials have-set new standards for type 1 borosilicate glass vials. They are the result of comprehensive optimisation measures in the conversion process, which have focussed on designing out the risk to create product flaws during production including the removal of all glass-to-glass contact beginning with the tubing material all the way through final packaging. Gerresheimer will be showcasing Gx Elite vials at booth D02 in Hall 4.2 at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt (Germany) from October 24 to 26, 2017.

“Our Gx Elite vials are setting new standards when it comes to quality,” says Jens Heymann, Senior VP, Europe & Asia Tubular Glass, Gerresheimer, underlining the major difference that avoiding glass-to-glass contact in the production process can have on vial quality. The inspection systems, for one, are developed in house and form part of a close-knit testing system that ensures the highest precision and quality assurance in line with the latest standards. Complete with five HD cameras, the Gx G3 inspection system makes sure that cosmetic defects are identified reliably, for instance. The intelligent software detects and classifies the defects in a few fractions of a second, while the Gx RHOC system ensures dimensional quality with three HD matrix cameras on each side and a hypercentric ID camera.