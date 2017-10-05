Gandhi rolling shutters: Quality engineered

Gandhi Automations, India’s number one entrance automation and loading bay equipment company, is the only manufacturer of rolling shutters certified to ISO 9001 – 2008 quality management system. This has resulted in the implementation of continuous improvement in personnel training, production, inspection, equipment calibration, machinery maintenance, logistics and customer relations. The product engineering team uses the latest software combined with technologically advanced machinery to offer to the customer a well-engineered product. Over years of meticulously working on the design, fabrication and installation, Gandhi Automations has developed technical expertise in manufacturing various kinds of automated rolling shutters. The research and development team with its extensive know-how and experience are able to produce specific types of rolling shutters unique to certain sites and client requirements. A consistent quality product has thus become the hallmark of Gandhi Automations’ manufacturing process right through installation to after sales service.

Gandhi rolling shutters are ideal for situations where side room is at a premium and security is required. The rolling shutters require little headroom above the structural opening. They combine strength with elegance along with durability and are designed for both external and internal applications. Gandhi rolling shutters are fabricated of interlocking galvanized insulated and non insulated, stainless steel, patented aluminum or polycarbonate profiles and patented MS Rolling Grills.

Each of the rolling shutters is designed to the clients specifications conforming to IS 6248 and solidly constructed to promote trouble-free operation and long life.

Gandhi rolling shutters fit openings to a maximum width of 30,000 mm and height of 40,000 mm with an endless array of options to satisfy both aesthetic considerations as well as working requirement.

Contact Details:

Gandhi Automations

Chawda Commercial Centre

Link Road, Malad (W)

Mumbai – 400064, India

Tel: +91 22 66720200/ 66720300 (200 lines)

Fax: +91 22 66720201

Email: sales@geapl.co.in

Website: www.geapl.co.in / http://www.geapl.co.in/rolling-shutters.html