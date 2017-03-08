Gandhi Automations introduces various kinds of automated rolling shutters

Gandhi Automations, an entrance automation and loading bay equipment company, manufacturer of rolling shutters, and an ISO 9001 – 2008 quality management system, has developed technical expertise in manufacturing various kinds of automated rolling shutters. The research and development team with its extensive know-how and experience are able to produce specific types of rolling shutters unique to certain sites and client requirements. A consistent quality product has thus become the hallmark of Gandhi Automations’ manufacturing process right through installation to after sales service.

Gandhi Automations’ rolling shutters are ideal for situations where side room is at a premium and security is required. The rolling shutters require very little headroom above the structural opening. They combine strength with elegance along with durability and are designed for both external and internal applications. Gandhi Automations’ rolling shutters are fabricated of interlocking galvanised insulated and non insulated, stainless steel, patented aluminum or polycarbonate profiles and patented MS Rolling Grills.

Each of the rolling shutters are designed to client specifications conforming to IS 6248 and are constructed to promote trouble-free operation and long life.

Gandhi Automations’ rolling shutters fit openings to a maximum width of 30,000 mm and height of 40,000 mm with an endless array of options to satisfy both aesthetic considerations as well as working requirement.

Contact Details:

Gandhi Automations

Chawda Commercial Centre

Link Road, Malad (West)

Mumbai – 400064

Tel: +91 22 66720200/ 66720300 (200 lines)

Fax: +91 22 66720201

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.geapl.co.in/rolling-shutters.html