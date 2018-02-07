Gandhi Automations’ dock levellers ensure efficient unloading of goods

Gandhi Automations is India’s No.1 entrance automation and loading bay equipment company. This widely recognised position has been achieved over years of hard work, innovation, commitment to quality and reliable customer service. The company is also proud to be certified to ISO 9001 : 2008. Since its inception in 1996, the company has manufactured, imported, distributed and installed products that are problem free and easy to operate.

The company offers complete logistics solutions by providing dock levellers, dock shelters, sectional overhead doors and dock houses.

Electro-hydraulic dock levellers offered by Gandhi Automations are not only ‘a bridge for connecting a vehicle,’ but also facilitate fast, smooth and safe transition by compensating the difference in heights between the loading bay and the vehicle. This contributes to minimising energy used and savings on heating and chilling costs resulting in maintaining the quality of the transported goods. Dock levellers offered by Gandhi Automations are designed as per EN 1398 standard for the most demanding loading and unloading operations.

Efficient loading and unloading of goods

The importance of efficient loading of goods has always been evident, and it has increased over the years, essentially for two reasons: the lesser availability and the higher cost of manpower. Consequently lesser qualified manpower is being utilised which leads to damage in the goods.

The cost of loading and unloading the goods can be calculated precisely and is exactly definable, which allows for a scientific approach to find out the investment that goes into the process. Gandhi Automations has always designed solutions based on such scientific approach and feedback from clients. The dock levellers offered by the company ensure loading and unloading with lesser effort and minimal cost.

It is possible to load and unload products in a safe way and in the process obtain remarkable energy savings. The loading bay remains with the dock leveller in rest position and the sectional overhead door closed, until the vehicle is positioned. The driver drives back centring to the dock shelter and stops the vehicle the moment it gets in contact with the bumpers.

The sectional overhead door is then opened only when the vehicle is positioned, brakes applied and engines shut off. This eliminates the exit of hot air, intake of cold air (or the opposite in hot and inside conditioned places) and intake of exhausting gases in the warehouse. After the sectional overhead door opens, the lip of the dock leveller connects to the truck bed for loading/ unloading to take place.

At the end of the loading/ unloading the dock leveller is put in rest position and the sectional overhead door is closed, without moving the vehicle. The vehicle then departs at the end of the process.

Following are the two types of dock levellers

a) Radius lip dock levellers: Radius lip dock levellers allow the dock to connect with the truck bed, thus making it possible to drive directly on and off with forklift trucks etc. The self-cleaning lip hinging system does not retain rubbish with automatic end-of-run, so as to keep the 25 mm security distance between the folded lip and structure as per EN 1398 & EN 349.

b) Telescopic lip dock levellers: Telescopic lip dock levelers are ideal for connecting vehicles unable to drive near dock i.e. sea containers, side loading railway wagons etc. These types can be supplied with a lip extending up to 1 m.

Gandhi Automations’ dock levellers are equipped with the most secure safety devices and accessories.

