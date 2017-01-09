Fabtech Technologies signs contract with Vacsera (Egyvet)

The $19 million project will produce 400 million doses of the bird flu vaccine

Vacsera (Egyvet), an Egyptian company for veterinary drugs and vaccines has recently signed a contract with Fabtech Technologies to establish the first vaccines facility for avian flu vaccines in Cairo, Egypt. Present on the occasion were Dr Khalid Mujahid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Egypt and the Health Minister Dr Ahmed Imad Eddin.

The $19 million project will produce 400 million doses of the bird flu vaccine in the first year and over 800 million doses from the second year onwards. The project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months. The project is funded by a loan of $15 million from development partners Hassan of the Islamic Development Bank and another loan of $4 million from the Saudi finance fund. Fabtech Technologies have gained a reputation of successfully implementing turnkey pharmaceutical, biotech and vaccine projects globally.

Fabtech, a global integrated engineering enabler, specialises in innovative turnkey solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare segments. With over 14 years of experience, and more than 700 installations in over 42 countries, they have grown into one of the leading engineering and construction partners for pharma and allied industries.