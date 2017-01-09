ERT launches multi-language diagnostic platform for respiratory trials

Native language capabilities significantly improve site performance and clinical data quality

ERT, provider of high-quality patient data collection solutions for use in clinical drug development, announced a significant enhancement to MasterScope, the company’s flagship platform for centralised respiratory clinical trials, making it the industry’s first and only multi-language solution.

With multi-language capabilities, MasterScope enables sites to manage respiratory trials in their native language, which saves time, reduces the risk of protocol compliance errors, and improves overall data quality. Sponsors can now confidently expand the scope of countries in their trials, removing language as a barrier to site performance.

“Respiratory trials are highly complex, requiring investigative site personnel to guide patients through precise manoeuvrers in order to collect accurate data that supports drug efficacy and safety claims,” said Achim Schülke, EVP, Respiratory Solutions at ERT. “Assuming all site personnel and patients can comprehend English well enough to accurately follow these workflows is impractical. With these enhancements to MasterScope, sponsors running global cardiopulmonary trials can now add native language capabilities to reduce another level of risk while increasing site compliance.”

ERT’s MasterScope supports any clinical trial that requires spirometry measurements, including those that also collect Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO), electrocardiogram (ECG), home spirometry, and electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) data.