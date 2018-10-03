Epista Life Science and Supply Chain Wizard join forces

Alliance combines Epista’s compliance and manufacturing expertise with SCW’s serialisation consulting competency and supply chain software platforms

Supply Chain Wizard, a full-service global consulting firm specialising in serialisation and traceability, and Epista Life Science ApS, a leader in continuously improving regulatory compliance, have joined forces to support their clients beyond serialization compliance deadlines. The alliance marks one of the most far-reaching serialisation-centric partnerships to date.

The alliance combines disciplinary fortes: Epista’s proven expertise of life science compliance, manufacturing systems, data integrity and digitalisation services perfectly complement Supply Chain Wizard’s serialisation system and regulatory landscape knowledge and expertise in offering beyond-compliance value via digital factory and digital supply chain solutions.

With the newly blended expertise, Epista and Supply Chain Wizard jointly offer services for continuous serialisation and traceability compliance. This portfolio includes continuous support for compliance services for upgrades and new releases of various serialization systems (from Level 1-2-3 site systems to Level 4-5 enterprise systems), trade partner onboarding and connectivity, compliance for regulatory changes, process improvement in serialization and traceability, and cost-efficiency with quality procedure.

Supported by a global partner network, the two companies also will help life science clients to digitalise their manufacturing and supply chain processes – a means of maximising the troves of data generated via serialisation compliance and other metrics-based systems.

Klavs Esbjerg, Founder & CEO of Epista, explains, “Epista is looking towards the future. This collaboration takes us, and the industry, in that direction. Serialization deadlines will quickly be behind us, but this isn’t a project – it’s a new reality for the industry. From technology updates, regulatory changes and business requirements – the Life science industry is in constant and rapid change – and companies must stay in control, ready for all these changes, all the time. The industry is asking us to assist them with this challenge. We impartially evaluate all vendors and technology in the market, and we believe that Supply Chain Wizard is one of the most innovative and future-thinking provider of these technologies. And with this partnership, we’re stepping up to take responsibility for our mission – Continuously improving regulatory compliance.”

Evren Ozkaya, Founder & CEO of Supply Chain Wizard said, “A natural extension of our clients’ regulatory compliance journey is to make serialised operations ‘business as usual’ with the right support structure in place, while also investing in digital operations and transformation programs to capture value & improve efficiencies to counter the losses experienced with serialisation. Building on our long-term strategic partnership with Epista, we’re proud to bring to market value-added managed services allowing pharma clients to ensure a stable, sustainable transition into serialized operations, while offering highly scalable cloud solutions to digitally transform their factories and supply chains.”

The two companies’ alliance will begin in Europe and the U.S. – the two largest markets for serialised drug supply chains – and expand to other marketplaces in the near future.