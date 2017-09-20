Domino Printech India to launch Ax-Series

Domino Printech India will launch the Ax-Series, a new range of continuous ink jet (CIJ) printers optimised for the demanding industrial packaging environments and more suitably designed for Indian market conditions. In developing the new series, Domino has rewritten the rules of coding and marking by revisiting the underlying science behind CIJ and introducing innovations in three key areas. This has resulted in a comprehensive re-engineering of the technology that will reset customer expectations of productivity, quality and cost of ownership.

Domino’s three ‘pillars’ of innovation across the Ax-Series are the new i-Pulse print head and inks, the i-Techx electronics and software platform, and Domino Design, a fresh approach to the total product design to maximise productivity and ease of operation.

