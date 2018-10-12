Domino Printech India: Reliable and economical solutions for wide range of applications

The company is an expert to full fill serialisation and aggregation needs

Domino is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of coding and marking, digital printing solutions. Our products are used for date coding, product marking, serialisation and variable printing onto products you use in your everyday life. Our customers are some of the most recognisable brands in healthcare, food, beverage and commercial printing.

Domino Printech India is a fully-owned subsidiary of Domino Printing Sciences, Cambridge, UK. Domino was the first ink jet coding company to come to India in 1988.

Domino India is leading supplier of coding solutions in the country. Our primary and secondary coding technologies find application in large and key areas of Industry segments which include: Food, pharma and healthcare, dairy, beverages, paints and chemicals, cosmetics and personal care, engineering, breweries and distilleries and a host of other industries.

Products produced by the company include Continuous Inkjet (Small Character) systems, Piezo Micro Drop on Demand (Piezo DOD) systems, Scribing Laser Coding and Marking systems, High Speed Binary Inkjets, Valve Jet Drop on Demand (Large Character) systems, Print And Apply Label Applicator Systems (PALM), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) systems, Thermal Transfer – packaging printing systems Fume Extraction systems and Digital Colour Label Presses.

Software products produced by the company include inkjet and production line controllers and coding automation software.

QuickDesign

Stay fully compliant and in complete control of your package messaging, from product to pallet, right from the factory floor. Fully scalable to suit your production line, you can manage data simply with a touch screen PC interface and create accurate labels from our built-in product table.

Industry standards of product identification and coding are always evolving. This is a good thing for the health, safety and security of customers – but it can prove a challenge for suppliers. Domino understand that you need high quality, accurate product marking solutions which meet this challenge, while also integrating with your existing production processes.

The serialisation and coding of products is an essential part of the production process. It ensures compliance with the latest legislation and, ultimately, safeguards the health of users. But it can also prove challenging to implement – particularly when dealing with difficult to mark materials.

We bring global expertise, in-depth domain knowledge and vast local industry experience to successfully cater to wide ranging coding needs across various industry segments. We offer reliable products, innovative solutions and dependable services at the best possible value to our customers. Domino India has pan-India presence, to give caring support to our customers.

