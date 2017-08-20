Corning, Gerresheimer collaborate

Corning Incorporated and Gerresheimer announce that they are accelerating the supply of Corning Valor Glass to the pharmaceutical industry.

Valor Glass is a breakthrough glass container engineered for the storage and delivery of 21st century injectable drugs. Valor Glass is an unprecedented improvement in glass container quality. Valor Glass’s superior strength, chemical durability and damage resistance result in better protection for drug products. Valor Glass also enables increased throughput and higher levels of quality assurance for pharmaceutical companies, and higher-quality medicines for patients.

Corning and Gerresheimer have been working together since 2015 to accelerate Corning innovations for the pharmaceutical glass packaging market.

“We are thrilled to be working with Corning on innovations to enhance quality across the industry. Valor Glass is a remarkable Type I glass with outstanding performance on every attribute,” said Uwe Röhrhoff, CEO, Gerresheimer.

“Gerresheimer is a long-standing leader in the industry. They’ve been a terrific collaboration partner, and we’re excited to be working with them to bring Valor Glass to the pharmaceutical industry,” said Ron Verkleeren, VP and GM, Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies.