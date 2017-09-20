Cole-Parmer launches ThinTouchPROtect nitrile gloves

Cole-Parmer, a leading global source of laboratory and industrial products, equipment and supplies since 1955, recently launched ThinTouchPROtect Nitrile Gloves – a line extension of company’s ThinTouch range of gloves. Specially formulated, designed and tested to stringent standards, the gloves provide user with maximum assurance, superior comfort and enhanced tactility.

These gloves offer highest protection against many risks than any other glove in the category. They are tested against 29 chemotherapeutic drugs as per ASTM D 6978-05. They have exceptional breakthrough time even for Carmustine (3.3 mg/ml) – 127.5 mins and ThioTepa (10.0 mg/ml) – 240 mins where other gloves have failed.

Manufactured using a unique formulation – they undergo series of exhaustive tests to ensure these are the best in the category. The gloves are highly chemical resistant and are qualified for oncology production and research applications. The anti-static property with resistivity of 1X107 Ohms at humidity 51 per cent – makes these gloves an ideal choice in processes demanding low electrostatic discharge.

The glove has a great tactile feel for wearer comfort over extended period of use. Its unique colour provides visual differentiation from other natural rubber latex and synthetic gloves. ThinTouchPRotect Nitrile Gloves are available in 9.5” and 12” length and S to XL sizes. These are ambidextrous with beaded cuffs ensuring ease of donning and have textured fingertips for enhanced wet or dry grip.

The gloves have low-particulates to prevent glove-related work contamination.

Contact Details:

Vinita Singh

Marketing Manager

Cole-Parmer India

403, A-Wing, Delphi

Hiranandani Business Park, Powai,

Mumbai – 400 076 (India)

Tel: +91-22-61394410 (Direct)/ 61394444 (Board)

Fax: +91-22-61394422

Mob: +91-8828126093

E-mail: vinita.singh@coleparmer.in

Website: www.coleparmer.in