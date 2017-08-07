Clean room high speed doors a necessity

Numerous manufacturing facilities require a controlled environment in which the amount of dust and dirt can be limited in the area of the manufacturing. Medical instrument manufacturing and packaging, electronics and computer manufacturing, food preparation and some military applications are but a few of the instances that have strict requirements for maintaining a clean environment. You need to know the requirement for your specific product or process. Clean rooms have become integral part of pharma manufacturing facilities.

One of the most important aspects of cleanrooms is the doors one choose for cleanroom facility. Time for which door is open will play a critical factor in avoiding dust, outside temperature, humidity etc. Opening and closure of door has to quick enough to isolate the outside environment and internal facility.

At Gandhi Automations, clean room high speed doors are specifically designed for above purpose. He doors are best suited for facilities where controlled environment is required. The opening and closing of door is quick enough to separate outside environment and internal facility.

High Speed Clean Room Doors designed by Gandhi automation are engineered carefully with feature below :-

Concept of low air permeability in pressurised rooms with positive and negative air pressure

Designed to fit inside the columns

Self-supporting construction

Minimises air leakage

Can be equipped with transparent PVC horizontal sections or vision windows

Special side guides to tightly integrate the curtain

High leak tightness due to the close filling curtain in the guide rails

High door efficiency with and low permeability values, EN 12426 EN 12427: < 12 m3/m2 h ? 50 PA

Control device enclosure in Stainless Steel SS 316

