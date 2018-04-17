CBCC Global Research to introduce medical writing

CBCC Global Research sets the benchmark for medical services with its principle pattern of working with the client and other such company policies.

CBCC Global Research is an oncology focussed Contract Research Organization (CRO) supporting global bio-pharmaceutical companies. They do this by advancing research by offering clinical operations, data management & statistical services, QT/QTc and PK studies, imaging core lab and bio-repositories.

Recently, CBCC has introduced medical writing services by well-trained and globally experienced in-house medical writers as a business unit to further become an entrusted platform for its customers.

“We are zooming in on medical writing services for the next three years to assure that we strike the right market with our inclined qualities that we have maintained over the past 30+ years,” says Manoj Vyas, CEO, CBCC Global research. “For the same, we have on-boarded Ivan D’souza who has joined us to lead this business unit. Known for his flair in this field, we are expected to make bigger investments and have experienced scientific talent under his leadership.”

Meanwhile, Ivan D’souza, Director of Medical Writing, CBCC global says, “It is not just the quality that the company is focussed on but through the expertise of well-trained global medical writers, CBCC intends to build trust among its customers and cancer patients.”

CBCC Global Research sets the benchmark for medical services with its principle pattern of working with the client and other such company policies. Dr Bina Naik, COO, CBCC Global says, “With the increasing need to innovate quality drugs, we aim to serve a larger audience with our medical writing service, knowing that we have been able to provide end-to-end services to our existing clients in 1000 successful clinical trials. We have built our foundation following patient-centric and thorough-transparency philosophy and we shall continue the same as we grow. Our depth to empathise and being approachable justifies the expansion in our services.”

The CRO provides flexibility, capacity and dedicated resources along with a notable save in time and costs. It adheres to the follow-the-sun delivery model across different time zones to meet client’s expectations within timelines and be transparent as well.

Come to speak of the company’s growth and them foraying into the field of medical writing, Dsouza says, “By the end of 2019, we aim to increase this number (CBCC’s number of medical writers across the globe) to 150+ well trained medical writers. Knowing the potency of CBCC as well as of the medical writing service, we are aligned to meet the client’s needs through our customised-solution-based-approach on disseminating scientific information.”