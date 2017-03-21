Bosch to showcase new products at Interpack 2017

Line competence for liquid pharmaceuticals Line competence for liquid pharmaceuticals

Bosch Packaging Technology will present its new developments from its comprehensive portfolio for liquid pharmaceuticals at Interpack 2017. The Bosch subsidiary Pharmatec already supports customers with suitable equipment during biotechnological drug production. The pilot fermenter on show at Interpack is suited for both laboratory and industrial manufacture of pilot batches for cell cultivation, for instance for the use in cancer medication. Thanks to different mixing technologies, it processes batches between eight and 50 litres. Via scale-up, batch sizes can even be increased to 200 litres.

For production-scale filling and closing of liquid pharma, Bosch will showcase the ALF 5000 vial version for the first time. To date, customers could fill either ampoules or vials and ampoules on one machine. Now the proven platform is also available for vials only. The machine to be shown at Interpack is equipped with 100 per cent in-process control and a carrying rake transport system, which provides an even gentler handling. The ALF 5000 achieves an output of up to 600 containers per minute and can be combined with different barrier systems a competence, which Bosch also demonstrates at Interpack.

Apart from proven isolator technology and open Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS), closed RABS and the newly developed return air filter for highly potent products now complete the portfolio. In contrast to the commonly used safe change filters, which are situated in the technical area, the new return air filters are integrated into the machine. This saves time and facilitates cleaning, because the highly potent substances are already filtered at point of use. Moreover, the filter exchange is particularly easy and safe: there is no contact between the operator and the contaminated filter medium.

Containment and operator safety are also the focus of the down flow booth. Usually, the booth is used for manual weighing and dosing of powders. By supplying fresh air from the ceiling and drawing dust away from the operator, one can work with the substances in the closed space without safety concerns. As a tradeshow highlight, the downflow booth is converted into a meeting room for customers.

Portfolio for barrier and isolator technology completed

When it comes to the inspection of filled containers, Container Closure Integrity Testing (CCIT) is becoming increasingly important. With the KLV 1360, Bosch presents a new development for vacuum leak detection of rigid containers, which combines the highest inspection accuracy with maximum output. Together with fully automated solutions for high-volume leak detection and laser-based headspace analysis (HSA), Bosch can now offer an entire portfolio of CCI technologies. Benchtop devices for visual inspection, HSA and vacuum leak detection provide an additional overview of the broad inspection portfolio.

The semi-automated MSA from the Bosch subsidiary Moeller & Devicon is designed for the assembly of multi-part single-use auto injectors or pens, which are used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases or in emergency care. With its compact and hygienic design, the MSA platform is suited for the assembly of small volumes between five and 15 pieces per minute. Thanks to standardised modules it can also be upgraded for larger batches and fully automated production, offering drug producers the flexibility to adapt quickly to new market demands.

Further technologies, such as product and equipment sterilisation from the Bosch subsidiary Schoeller-Bleckmann Medizintechnik (SBM) complete the equipment portfolio for liquid pharma. These lines can be further extended by adding secondary packaging solutions, as well as platforms and industry 4.0 technologies for serialisation and aggregation. A comprehensive range of services to improve machine efficiency and productivity completes Bosch’s line competence. The focus is on solutions for preventive maintenance as well as services to eliminate unwanted machine conditions as quickly as possible. To this end, Bosch provides a worldwide service network with qualified field service technicians who offer regional support. Thanks to digital services such as Remote Service, which is now supported by a visualisation and chat feature, or the mobile version of the E-Portal, which will be presented at Interpack 2017, customers receive targeted support regardless of their location. Bosch will further showcase the versatile training portfolio of the Bosch Packaging Academy. Apart from new assistance solutions, Bosch will demonstrate virtual training concepts enabling manufacturers to acquire demand oriented know-how for machine operation and maintenance. Bosch will also illustrate how preventive maintenance parts kits and tailor-made maintenance agreements help to proactively minimise unplanned downtime.

