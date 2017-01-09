ASPA, MFI to organise ‘The Authentication Forum 2017′

Signing of MoU between Messe Frankfurt and ASPA Signing of MoU between Messe Frankfurt and ASPA

The conference, to be held on February 8-9, 2017 will focus on authentication solutions and case studies

Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) and Messe Frankfurt India (MFI) will organise India’s first international authentication conference, ‘The Authentication Forum 2017’ at The Taj Mahal Hotel, Man Singh Road, New Delhi from February 8-9, 2017. The event had a two-day conference and an extensive display area, with more than over 120 delegates and leading anti – counterfeiting solutions companies demonstrating their latest offerings and discussing the latest generation authentication solutions.

UK Gupta, President, ASPA said, “We are delighted to announce the Authentication Forum 2017. Product counterfeiting in India resulted in loss of `39,239 crores to Indian economy in fiscal year 2013-14. This is a serious menace and we aim to create more awareness among the government, public and exhibitors about the problems created by counterfeiting, IPR infringement issues among others. The initiative taken by our government of demonetisation have exposed the established link in between terrorism and counterfeiting. Our goal is to unite the industry and spread awareness on the impact and consequences against counterfeiting to provide consumers genuine and authentic goods which will ultimately lead to the economic growth of the country, enhancement in revenue for brand owners and governments as well as consumer empowerment and satisfaction.”

Dr GN Singh, Drug Controller General (India), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, CDSCO; Anil Rajput, Senior Chair – FICCI CASCADE and Vice President – Corporate Affairs, ITC, Arvind Gupta, National President, IT Cell, Bhartiya Janta Party, Uday Devineni, ICE Representative, Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, US Embassy, New Delhi, India Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations, Mark Davison, Founder & CEO, Blue Sphere Health, Ravi Mathur, CEO, GS1 India, Pramod Krishna, Director General, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), Pradeep Shroff, Noted Anti-Counterfeiting Expert and Author & Former President, ASPA & Managing Director – PRS Permacel, UK Gupta, President, Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (India) and Manoj Kochar, Chairman, International Hologram Manufacturers Association (UK), are likely to take part in the event.

Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding said, “The seriousness in tackling the counterfeit issue is evident with the recent move of demonetisation and pertinent policies in the country. However, this issue needs to be addressed with equal significance across multiple sectors and the authentication forum will be the driving force of this change. The forum aims to educate brand owners, government authorities and consumer about the importance of fighting counterfeits and bring forward authentication solutions that can help reduce its impact.”

The Authentication Forum conference is a part of ASPA ‘Make Sure India’ campaign running across India. To take this initiative forward, ASPA has found a strong partner in Messe Frankfurt India with its portfolio of 22 prestigious trade fair brands and over 35 conferences and across B2B markets of automotive, automation, lighting, technology and production, textiles, consumer goods, entertainment, media and creative industries and environment technology.