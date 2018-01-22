Aptar Pharma to exhibit innovative drug delivery devices at Pharmapack 2018

This year, three of Aptar Pharma’s experts have been selected to share their specialist knowledge during Pharmapack

Aptar Pharma will be a key exhibitor at Pharmapack 2018, Europe’s dedicated pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery event, which takes place on February 7-8 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, France.

Aptar Pharma’s booth, located at Hall 7.1, Booth B24/B26, will present their diverse portfolio of drug delivery solutions and will showcase their latest technology innovations. A dedicated connectivity hub will centre on the field of connected healthcare solutions, a significant megatrend, which can greatly improve patient behaviour and adherence.

Pharmapack provides invaluable insight into the latest trends, developments and regulatory changes impacting the industry, as well as a wide variety of learning opportunities. This year, three of Aptar Pharma’s experts have been selected to share their specialist knowledge during Pharmapack.

Gerallt Williams, Director – Scientific Affairs at Aptar Pharma, will present Opportunities and Challenges of Drug Delivery Via the Nasal Route, on February 8. Dr Williams’ talk is part of Conference Session 3: How will New Drug Delivery Solutions Revolutionise Patient Life and Improve Treatment Adherence?

Arnaud Fournier, Senior Business Project Manager – Injectables will present a Learning Lab on February 7. His talk, Setting the Standard for Film Coated Stoppers with an unrivalled reduction in particulates will discuss injectable drug trends given today’s stricter regulatory requirements. With more sensitive drugs being developed, Fournier will share insight into the need for tighter quality standards and coated packaging solutions such as Aptar Pharma’s PremiumCoat coated stopper, which offers an unrivalled reduction in particulates.

Sai Shankar, Director Business Development – Connected Devices, will present a Learning Lab entitled Driving Better Patient Outcomes with Connectivity on February 7. Shankar will discuss how patient behaviour can be changed through connective, intuitive, user-friendly devices, which can significantly increase does adherence and improve patient health outcomes. He will also feature Aptar Pharma’s connected device portfolio which covers application fields such as respiratory and eye Care.

Aptar Pharma will also be a selected exhibitor on Pharmapack’s guided Innovation Tours on February 8.

With over 400 exhibitors and more than 5,000 pharma and drug delivery professionals expected to attend Pharmapack this year, Aptar Pharma welcomes the opportunity to once again be a part of this important industry event.