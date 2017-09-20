APPL introduces silicone extruded gaskets

Ami Polymer Pvt Ltd (APPL) offers a wide range of silicone extruded gaskets in more than 1000 different shapes and designs (In round and square types). APPL’s extruded gaskets (Autoclave) are made from Food-Pharma Grade pure silicone rubber which can easily withstands a temperature range of -80°C to +250°C.

Extruded gaskets are available in square cross sections like 6mm x 6 mm, 8mm x 8mm, 10mm x 10mm, 20mm x 20mm, 25mm x 25mm etc. with OR without hollow. These extruded gaskets are available in red, white, orange or any colour as per customer’s requirement. These extruded gaskets are manufactured from fully automatic microwave continuous curing system which ensures accurate dimensional properties, glossy surface finishes and aesthetically beautiful colours.

Extruded gaskets can be used in clean room doors, telecom shelters, air tight door seal application, bakery ovens, freeze doors, pharmaceuticals processing machine’s doors, autoclaves, isolators, dry heat sterilizers, etc.

Contact Details:

319, Mahesh Indl. Estate,

Opp. Silver Park,

Mira-Bhayander Road,

Mira Road (East),

Thane – 401104, Maharashtra

Tel: 91-22-28555107/ 631/ 914