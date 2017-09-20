Ami Ploymer launches Imaprene and Sifter sieves

Imaprene – Thermoplastic Elastomer Tube (TPE)
Imaprene pharmaceutical grade thermoplastic elastomer tubing is designed for peristaltic pump transfer. Imaprene is opaque tubing especially known for its excellent flexibility and flex crack resistance. Imaprene is manufactured by using world class thermoplastic elastomer. It is manufactured and packaged in dust free environment of ISO 9001 QMS, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certified facility. It has excellent chemical and solvent resistance. It is superior flex crack resistance and durable for peristaltic pump application. It has smooth bore to ensure least contamination. It is non-toxic and non-haemolytic.
Sifter sieves
A sieve or sifter, is a device for separating wanted elements from unwanted material or for characterising the particle size distribution of a sample, typically using a woven screen such as a mesh.
Sifting is mainly used in two areas, Check screening of raw material to remove extraneous material and sizing to sort, segregate or control the particle size distribution of powders and granules. Sifting is mainly achieved by used of vibratory, rotary and centrifugal screeners.
Characteristics
Applications
Contact Details:
Ami Polymer
319, Mahesh Indl Estate,
Opp.Silver Park,
Mira-Bhayander Road,
Mira Road (East),
Thane – 401104, Maharashtra
Tel: +91 22 28555 107 / 631 / 914
Mob: +91 86910 13935
Email: mktg@amipolymer.com
Web: www.amipolymer.com