Ami Ploymer launches Imaprene and Sifter sieves

Imaprene – Thermoplastic Elastomer Tube (TPE)

Imaprene pharmaceutical grade thermoplastic elastomer tubing is designed for peristaltic pump transfer. Imaprene is opaque tubing especially known for its excellent flexibility and flex crack resistance. Imaprene is manufactured by using world class thermoplastic elastomer. It is manufactured and packaged in dust free environment of ISO 9001 QMS, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certified facility. It has excellent chemical and solvent resistance. It is superior flex crack resistance and durable for peristaltic pump application. It has smooth bore to ensure least contamination. It is non-toxic and non-haemolytic.

Sifter sieves

A sieve or sifter, is a device for separating wanted elements from unwanted material or for characterising the particle size distribution of a sample, typically using a woven screen such as a mesh.

Sifting is mainly used in two areas, Check screening of raw material to remove extraneous material and sizing to sort, segregate or control the particle size distribution of powders and granules. Sifting is mainly achieved by used of vibratory, rotary and centrifugal screeners.

Characteristics

Sieves have to be specially designed to resist the high tensile stress generated. Since particle size distributions plays a vital part in drug dissolutions, maintaining the accuracy of the sieves apertures in an essential part of sieves manufacturing.

Proper thickness of wire, accurate nominal apertures sizes, high tensile strength and tautness of the sieves are essential part of sieve for high sifting performance.

Material of construction Stainless Steel – 316 and 316L.

Aperture sizes – 4075 to 70 microns or mesh sizes 4# to 200# with ASTM standard being certified 90X microscope.

Sieves are available in various sizes from 4” to 30” diameter. The most common size used 20” (550mm) & 30” (750mm) diameter.

The silicone is food grade material, transparent in appearance.

Nontoxic and molded on the stainless steel ring.

Applications

Pharmaceutical industries

Food industries

Used in vibro-shifter machine

Chemical industries

