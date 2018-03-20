Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: Ensuring healthier and happier lives

Receives ‘India Pharma Leader Award’ by Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt of India

Sanjeev Jain

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, India’s single largest Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAMS) organisation is responsible for manufacturing more than 12 per cent of all drugs consumed in the country. The organisation is led by Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain (Co-founder, Directors) and offers a comprehensive range of services starting from formulation development to market launch all en suite: Contract Research & Manufacturing Services (CRAMS), Formulation & development of Novel Drugs Delivery Systems (N.D.D.S.), Technical collaboration and Joint venture, New Formulations with DCGI Approvals, Institutional business, Technology Transfer and loan license.

Akums eleven state-of-the-art facilities are equipped to produce all modern dosage forms — tablets, hard gelatin capsules, soft gelatin capsules, powder in sachets, liquid syrups and suspensions, injections, eye/ ear drops, ointments, creams, gels, lotions, ayurvedic and herbal preparations, nutraceuticals and cosmetic preparations and many more. The company also has several new products under development.

Sandeep Jain

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in the year 2004 with a single manufacturing unit—Plant 1 catering to solid dosage forms. Akums followed up by setting up manufacturing units extending its expertise across all dosage forms and today the company has eleven manufacturing facilities equipped with the latest that the technology has to offer.

The company is built on the idea that newer, better, high quality treatments should be available to the masses so that it is simpler for patients around the world to manage their health and lives in a manner that suits them. It is our endeavour to work towards “Ensuring longer, healthier and happier lives for all.”

Differentiated appeal

Akums sustained adherence to quality and compliance has aspired to develop a unique brand for themselves in an otherwise crowded industry. Akums enjoys a unique market position with almost nil competition from other manufacturers plying in the same market. The sheer variety and breadth of operations remains unrivalled so far. Akums facilities undergo more than 15000 hour’s audits in a year by top notch international regulators, multinational firms. Apart from offering traditional contract manufacturing services, they have created a unique model wherein market ready products are offered to the client, expediting the market launch by several notches. The latest advances in various therapies are tracked and analysed which are yet to have reached India. Based on this intelligence, product ideas/ concepts are then developed further at Akums. A clear Competitive advantages to offer with: 3500 commercial formulations, 650 DCGI approvals, 127 FSSAI approvals and 63 patent applications

INNOVATIVE THINKING

Along with core service offering, they have stepped up to offer advanced solutions for formulation development and testing. There is continuous quest to improvise and offer patient compliant formulations with ease of administration, dosing frequency, taste masking etc. A significant percentage of Akums revenue goes into our R&D activities. Apart from offering all standard dosage forms, they have developed some specialised formulations involving variety of controlled- release mechanisms. These technologies can be applied to number of products and formulations to enhance the patient drug experience, some of our path breaking solutions includes —

3 releasing profiles in a tablet-in-tablet

Multiple tablets in a capsule

Inlay tablet

Gastric floating tablet

Instant and sustained release products

Taste masking of bitter drugs

Liquid vitamins in soft gel

Mouth dissolving tablets/ Powder form, fill & seal technology products

Aqueous base injectables

Preservative free formulations

IMPACTING LIVES

As the country’s largest finished drug manufacturer, they are responsible for the health and well-being of millions of individuals. Taking this responsibility very seriously; they ensure that every dosage unit that leaves their sites lives up to the most stringent quality standards for healthier and happier lives. Akums is one of the few providers who offer customised, dedicated manufacturing units, tailored to the exact needs of its valued partners.

QUICK FACTS

Core values

To dedicate ourselves for humanity’s quest for longer, healthier, happier lives through innovation in medicines. To be a globally admired pharmaceutical company, providing excellent quality products to our customers and people of the world.

Akums manufacturers —-

77.01 million tablets in a day

9.71 million hard gelatin capsules in a day

0.74 million ampoules in a day

0.85 million 3-Piece Eye/ Nasal Drops

0.54 million liquid orals

RECOGNITIONS

The company’s growth and contribution to the pharma industry has recently earned it INDIA PHARMA LEADER Award by Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India. Ranked 12th In India’s Next Fortune 500 companies in pharma sector and also have been featured in Forbes Magazine.

The endeavour is to manufacture unique formulations and redesign global healthcare towards a happier world.