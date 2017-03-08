ACG launches MiniQuestTM-T

ACG’s, one-of-a-kind perforated pan tablet coater, MiniQuestTM-T was recently launched at 68th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC), Visakhapatnam by Andhra Pradesh’s Human Resources Development Minister, Ganta Srinivasa Rao. The novel table coating machine is an ideal table top model for R&D and small scale commercial production.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rao said, “I am glad that ACG is making concerted efforts in developing the pharmaceutical R&D infrastructure. This machine will definitely be useful for R&D facilities and small scale manufacturers.”

Peter Neve, CMO, ACG Worldwide said, “ACG has always been in the forefront when it comes to developing innovative R&D solution that can cater to needs of the global pharma industry. With MiniQuestTM-T, we have added a user-friendly R&D tablet coating machine with latest German technology to our kitty.”