ACE Technologies’ FEDEGARI launches autoclaves and sterilisers

ACE Technologies has launched autoclaves and sterilisers from FEDEGARI, the trend setters in the manufacture of sterilisers and plants for processes using dense-phase fluids.

Each one of FEDEGARI’s products is the result of research, design and manufacturing work done since the last 50 years.

With a Fedegari sterilizer, a user, having the required know-how, is aware of obtaining a performance unattainable with other machines. This is why our best clients are also the most demanding.

The overall performance of a machine or of a system is not the logical consequence of a set of components itemised according to relevant standard features, but rather the result of the people whose minds and hands are designed and built them. The skilful alchemy created by many human talents, co-ordinated and guided towards an apparently simple goal: ‘Manufacturing the best sterilisers in the world’.

Each Fedegari product is the result of extensive research, design and manufacturing that is, done with professionalism and dedication of the last 50 years. Being considered one of today’s leading steriliser manufacturers worldwide stems from the distinguishing features imposed by the founders from the company’s very start, in the early 1950s. Over half a century later, we have retained the “craftsman’s spirit” of our early days, the care for detail in giving shape to matter, without neglecting the rigour of those days, combining these factors with the requirements of industrial production.

Fedegari was the first to introduce an absolutely innovative strategy in the field of sterilisation: to exclusively design machines according to specific user operating requirements.

The sterilisers are highly customised industrial products, designed to satisfy the needs of the customers. They are based on specifically engineered functional modules minimising risks connected to production of ever-differing machines, while guaranteeing top performances. Precisely thanks to constant collaboration with our customers, we have been able to develop and increase our company’s know-how, something without which we would never have achieved today’s results.

Contact Details:

ACE Technologies

223, Blue Rose Indl Premises CHSL,

Western Express Highway,

Opp. Magathane Bus Depot,

Borivali (East), Mumbai

Tel: +91-22- 42089270

Fax:+91-22- 28700281/ 26855738/ 28116196

Mob: +91 9819858299

E-mail: marcom@acetechnologiesgroup.com

Website: www.acetechnologiesgroup.com