AB Sea Container launches refurbished shipping containers

In LINE with the Make in India and Swatch Bharat campaigns, AB Sea Container has introduced refurbished shipping/ transportation containers as affordable and convenient solutions for hospitals/ first aid centres, home, office, accommodations, toilets, portable cabins, etc., which are usable immediately after installation.

One of their customers, Leighton Welspun Contractors, an Australian-based company, had a project in India with DLF. As per their safety protocol, they required hospitals at three to four of their construction sites, available 24×7. The requirement was to establish a shelter for quick response teams, with all emergency and first aid equipment for immediate initial procedures. AB Sea Container provided them with insulated containers with all the basic humane necessities, like beds, toilets, segregated cabins, curtains, proper ventilation, electrical points, fans, television sets and such other accessories which were required by the concerned team. Beyond the project duration of three years, which is now completed, AB Sea Containers has secured repeat orders from the same customers.

The company feels that containerised medical/ first aid clinics could be a used for mobile health camps, which currently exists as mobile ambulances and also require the transporation and set up of medical staff, temporary shelter and equipment from location to location.

With a containerised hospital, the shelter with all required medical accessories needs to be transported to the desired location. Once the container is offloaded, and plugged into electricity, the medical team is ready for execution.

