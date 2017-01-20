Waters gets CE mark for MassTrak Vitamin D Solution

Waters Corporation’s fully-validated Waters MassTrak Vitamin D Solution is now CE-marked in accordance with IVD Directive 98/79/EC for the quantitative measurement of 25(OH) D2 and D3 (25-OH-VitD) from human plasma and serum. The IVD LC-MS/MS system solution is a complete solution consisting of reagents and consumables, instrumentation, and software and support services for clinical laboratories routinely measuring vitamin D in patient samples. The Vitamin D solution is currently only available for sale in Europe.

The MassTrak Vitamin D Solution is configured with the Waters ACQUITY UPLC I-Class/ Xevo TQD IVD System, the MassTrak Vitamin D Kit and MassLynx (IVD) Mass Spectrometry Software. The MassTrak Vitamin D Kit provides metrological traceability to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Standard Reference Material (SRM) 2972, enabling standardisation and lot- to-lot consistency for an easy comparison of results from multiple laboratories. For high-volume vitamin D testing, the system is designed for use with an automated liquid handler and custom pipetting script provided with the kit.

Contact Details:

Dayamani Santosh

Sr Admin Officer

Waters India

36A, II Phase

Peenya Industrial Area

Bengaluru – 560 058

Tel: 080-49292200-03

Fax: 080-49292204

Mob: 9632786899

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.waters.com