PCI conducts technical seminar on products and technologies for pharma industry

Pleased with the response of this seminar, it plans to conduct similar events in other industrial belts within Maharashtra and in other states

PCI Analytics, a well-known name in the field of analytical equipment, accessories and consumables, recently conducted a seminar for industries at TSSIA House, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane. It was held to spread awareness about safety and convenience in laboratories. PCI Analytics is an industry leader in laboratory gas lining and utility work, specialised in pre installation requirements (PIR) for various analytical instruments used in quality control and R&D labs across the country. It also highlighted the various new products and technologies offered by PCI Analytics for pharma, chemical, food and industrial applications.

Prachi Rane, Sr Consultant, PCI Analytics introduced the event and gave the opening remarks. Chander Golani, MD, PCI Analytics, gave the Welcome Address and gave an overview on the company. It was followed by a session by Dhirendra Choudhary, Sr Manager Projects, PCI Analytics on Laboratory Gas Automation, Monitoring & Detection. Sunil Wargantiwar, DGM, PCI Analytics, in two different sessions, spoke on SSI Next Generation Pumps and PCONLab Products. Dilip Pansare, Director, PCI Analytics gave a session dealt with GJC Liquid Flow Meter for HPLC PUMP calibration with 21 CFR Compliance.

The participants also got a chance to browse through the various products offerings by PCI Analystics and learn their applications. Delighted with the response they have received from this seminar, the company has plans to conduct similar events in other industrial belts within Maharashtra and in other states.