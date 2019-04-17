It is imperative to meet regulatory requirements law of the land

Compliance is the key for well-being of patients undergoing chronic therapeutic treatment. One example of such a packaging innovation is ‘Storvas 30’s Compliance Pack,’ (Storvas is prescribed for the prevention of cardiovascular disease), is a child-resistant, senior-friendly medication pack; featuring 30 days treatment in a calendarised unit dose blister format designed to prompt and educate patients to take medication correctly and on time. The integrated blister and paperboard pack provides product differentiation and ample amount of billboard space for branding.

The main advantages of the pack are:

Features 30 days treatment in a calendarised unit dose blister format

The simplified push-through design focusses on providing a consumer-friendly solution to medication management

The carded blister is compact, well laid out and easy to follow

The integrated blister and paperboard pack provides product differentiation for tremendous branding opportunities.

Unique features of the pack include

Patient-friendly, integrated design

The pack combines a UIN card, outer carton and blister in one integrated pack. The design ensures that important information for patients stays with the medication for the duration of use and patients follow doctor’s instructions throughout their medication regimen. Hence a better compliance. The pack is designed with a calendar and an easy push-through blister to help patients remember which pill to take and when.

Billboard space for education and branding

The pack’s large, fold-out panel holds UIN card, and its design has ample space for branding and advertising. It also helps build patient adherence, strong brand identification and patient loyalty.

Child resistant and senior-friendly

The pack has a unique locking mechanism, which is difficult to open without reading instructions, that earned it the highest child resistance rating from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission: F=1. Yet independent testing proved that it remains easy for seniors to open.

Way forward

It is imperative to meet regulatory requirements of the law of land by maintaining various aspects :

Shop floor feasibility Production point of view

Compliance, target population friendly, child resistant, convenient etc.

Patient point of view

Appropriate Branding/ cost effective Business/ Marketing perspective.

