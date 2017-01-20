Alfa Laval India appoints Anantha Padmanabhan as MD

He will be based in Pune

Anantha Padmanabhan

Anantha Padmanabhan has been appointed as the Managing Director, Alfa Laval India and Cluster President for India – Middle East – Africa, with effect from January 1, 2017. Padmanabhan will be based in Pune, headquarters of Alfa Laval India. With over 30 years of experience, Padmanabhan was the Managing Director, Alfa Laval Middle East, heading Middle East business operations before taking up the new role in India.

Padmanabhan is a Mechanical Engineer and has undergone management training with Stanford Business School, Ashridge Business School, United Kingdom and Marketing Akademie, Hamburg. He started his career with M/s. Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore and joined Alfa Laval (India) in 1985. He has been serving in various senior and leadership positions with Alfa Laval, in India, Indonesia and the Middle East and most recently as the Regional Managing Director for Alfa Laval in the Middle East.