Vice President of India to meet top 50 pharma CEOs at 70th IPC

70th IPC LOC conducts final review meeting at PHD Chamber

Exactly 40 days before the 70th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC), the Local Organizing Committee of IPC has conducted a review meeting of its 25 task committees on November 11, 2018 at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi.

In his opening remarks, BR Sikri, LOC Chairman of 70th IPC, updated the attendees about the last meeting held at Sun Pharma House on October 20 in Mumbai. He also imparted the good news that Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President, India has agreed to be a part of the inaugural session of the 70th IPC. He further informed that LOC will arrange to have a meeting of the top 50 pharma CEOs before the inauguration over breakfast at the venue of IPC itself. The LOC is also inviting Jagat Prakash Nadda Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Suresh Prabhu, Commerce Minister, Arun Jaitley, Finance Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, S&T and Environmental and Forest Minister, and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and looking forward to a positive response.

The LOC has already prepared a list of top 50 Indian pharma CEOs of which 7-10 CEOs category wise will be given a speaking slot of five to 10 minutes. He also informed that for the first time in the history of IPC, this year, the LOC of 70th IPC is also going to invite key embassies with whom India has pharma business and representatives of industry associations like IDMA, BDMA, FOPE, CIPI, AIDCOC, etc. In addition to this, it is proposed to invite all national level Apex bodies like FICCI, CII, Assocham, PHD etc. He hopes that the participation of these embassies and consulates will help enhance pharma business relationships with them. Key focus will be on China with whom India has huge business. In addition secretaries of MOH, DOP, S&T, Commerce, Biotechnology, Officers of NITI Ayog , ICMR, AIIMS, all state regulators etc, will also be invited.

Sikri thanked several individuals who have contributed significantly in ensuring the success of 70th IPC. He also extended his gratitude to Youth Wings for spreading the message of 70th IPC on various social media platforms.

The LOC has also adopted many new ideas in this year’s IPC. This year, there will be participation from not only manufacturers of plants and machineries but also from API and pharma manufacturing segments.

In support of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the Government of India led by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, India, a cleanliness campaign with nearly 500 people including all the task committee members volunteers, will be conducted on the morning of December 20, morning at 11 am in and around Amity Campus. It will be the first time in the history of IPC that such a positive move is being initiated by LOC. On the same day, there will be a press conference by the key members of 70th IPC between 2-4 pm at Hotel Holiday Inn, followed by statutory meeting of governing body followed by dinner.

Another feature in the event is that first time spiritual master Anandmurti Gurumaa will be the Chief Guest for the valedictory session. Her spiritual discourse are motivational particularly for youth and that is the reason that LOC has chosen a very dynamic and compassionate spiritual personality.

Taking over from Sikri, Atul Nasa, Organising Secretary, 70th IPC, mentioned about the key challenges faced by registration and scientific committees. He informed that the student registration process is closed and asked the respective task committee heads to seek more registration from the industry. Recalling previous year’s registration, he informed that this year the number has almost doubled.

During the first week of December, the LOC will organise a ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ceremony at the Amity University Campus for initiating IPC work. To avoid any mishaps, the LOC has a stringent security mechanism in place and has decided to implement a barcode system at all halls. Besides this, there will be some value added services like body checkups.

All the committees are well prepared and gearing up themselves for the august gathering.