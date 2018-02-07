UBM India to organise Pharma Project Management Conference in Mumbai

The summit is expected to witness a large gathering of industry stalwarts on the rostrum to enhance skills and techniques on project management

CPhI Conferences, a division of UBM India which hosts a number of successful pharmaceutical conferences has announce the 6th Annual ‘Pharma Project Management Conference’ which is scheduled for February 22 – 23, 2018 in Mumbai.

Driving a product to the market safely, quickly, and cheaply is the best way for a pharma firm to be successful. Pharma companies encounter enormous challenges during the long product-development process.

The identification of risks at the right stage and an effective mitigation plan are key factors for success, both financially and technically. The complex drug-development process from lab to launch includes management of several business processes such as technical development using quality by design, regulatory strategy, clinical studies, and supply chain. The inherent uncertainties during the evolution of any of these processes require constant change in plans. If the risks associated with the uncertainties are not managed in a timely and effective manner, the complexity of the situation increases dramatically and it subsequently becomes cost prohibitive for the developing industries to move forward. Although project management has been known to drive industrial success through effective risk management in other industries, it has only been introduced to the pharma industry in the last decade and is continuously evolving.

The analysis of critical factors such as the roles of project managers and stakeholders, team communication and key business processes helps to identify strategies for addressing these challenges. In-depth understanding of these factors can help put pharma companies on the road to success in launching a quality product that can improve quality of life.

In this limelight, CPhI India is bringing in the 6th edition of ‘Pharma Project Management’ conference.

The summit is expected to witness a large gathering of industry stalwarts on the rostrum to enhance skills and techniques on project management.

Key topics include:

Overview of Pharma Project Management

The Pre-Mortem: A Simple Technique To Save Any Project From Failure

Project Management Methodology: Tools and Techniques

Achieving Operational

Excellence by Effective Project Management

Project Manager: The Key Role Player in Projects

Maximizing Returns Through Efficacious Resource and Financial Planning

Stakeholders In Project Management

CRO’s: Customer Relationship

‘Bridging the Hive: That is Significant’ – Nexus between Corporate Strategy and Portfolio Management

Cross Pollination