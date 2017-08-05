Second edition of Healthcare Senate to be held in Hyderabad

The theme for the second edition is ‘Building a future-ready healthcare sector for India’

After the success of the inaugural edition of Healthcare Senate last year, Express Healthcare is gearing to host the second edition of the event. This time, the theme is ‘Building a future-ready healthcare sector for India.’ The summit will be held at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad, from September 7-9, 2017. Thought leaders from the healthcare industry will congregate to exchange insights, share innovative ideas and build healthy connections.

The event will address pivotal topics through panel discussions: They would include:

required and resource development needed for expansion of businesses.

Healthcare policies: Are they making or breaking the sector?: Association heads of AIMED, NATHEALTH, NABH, AHPI, NPPA and government officials will discuss the impact of pricing policies, quality codes etc., on the sector. The panel will also deliberate on the need for an Affordability Act in India.

Fighting the antibiotic apocalypse: Infection control experts, hospital administrators, pharma companies, NABH representatives will discuss ways to control the increasing burden of antibiotic resistance

Ensuring cost efficiencies within capital intensive department: Radiology department heads of hospitals, imaging diagnostic promoters, Cath lab heads, OT heads and hospital CFOs will discuss how to reduce operating costs of these capital intensive departments to make the business profitable.

Revenue cycle transformation- A must for healthcare organisations: Hospital CAs, financial experts, healthcare CFOs, COOs or CEOs and PE investors will discuss on ways and means to increase their net revenue, accelerate cash flow, and reduce costs by addressing people, process, and technology components within their hospitals.

The other topics which would be addressed at the event will be:

Building an effective supply chain inventory management system

Developing a physician leadership programme within hospitals

Effective brand building for business success

Understanding medical laws: a must for healthcare providers

Medical tourism: An ocean of opportunities for India

Evolving role of hospital pharmacies in India

