PharmaLytica 2019 set for an impressive debut in Mumbai

Over 300 turnkey exhibitors to participate in India’s most comprehensive Analytical, Lab, Pharma Machinery & Ingredients Trade Show

UBM India, organisers of CPhI / P-MEC India, the leading global pharma trade show and conference, announced that the 6th edition of the PharmaLytica expo will move to Mumbai from Hyderabad. Formerly a two-day event, Pharmalytica 2019 will be an even more comprehensive three-day show slated to be held between June 10-12, 2019 at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai. The reputed pharma related expo will seek to leverage the opportunities provided by the impressive pharma hub in West India, while also being in close proximity to the South Indian market.

The expo will enable the pharma community pick up on the latest industry trends, innovations and conduct business with analytical, laboratory, machinery, packaging, pharma ingredients and other allied Industries. The expo is well supported by associations including Pharmexcil, Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry (CiPi) and Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA).

PharmaLytica will witness the participation of over 300 exhibitors from across the country including notable industry players, many of whom are making their maiden showcasing at Pharmalytica. Some of the exhibitors include Elmach Packages, Shimadzu, Dockweiler, Micronclean, Rotarex, Bruker India Scientific, Sartorius, Schott Kaisha, Gattefosse, Perkin Elmer; Thermolab Scientific Equipments, Nicomac Cleanrooms, Mack Pharmatech, Gangwal Chemicals; Kirloskar Pneumatic, Swati Spentose, Borosil Glass Works, Accupack Engineering, NPM Machinery, Toshvin Analytical, Spinco Biotech, Scientific Research Instruments, LP Global, Bitzer India and Anton Paar.

With country participation from Luxembourg, UK, Germany and China, as well as state presence from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttarakand, PharmaLytica is well on its way to becoming a truly pan-India congregation that reaches out to all major Industry sectors and Pharma Hubs. This year, there will be special pavilions dedicated to Pharma Machinery & Packaging; Lab Analytical & Cleanroom and API’s & Excipients Pavilion.

To enhance the touch-and-feel aspect of the expo, one of the much-anticipated highlights will be the inclusion of Exhibitor Showcase, where visitors can attend featured presentations, hear best of case studies around innovations and technologies trending within the Pharma marketplace. Exclusive B2B Meeting Area and Customer Insight Lounge will also be organised to connect buyers and sellers, enhance the ease of doing business as well as to increase sectoral insights.