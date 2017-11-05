PHARMACONNECT to be held in New Delhi

The day-long conference will witness five panel discussions where top industry leaders of leading pharma companies will participate

CARGOCONNECT, a leading logistics magazine, will organise PHARMACONNECT, which will be dedicated to the logistics segment of the pharmaceutical industry. The event will be held in New Delhi on January 18, 2018.

The day-long conference will witness five intriguing panel discussions in which several top industry leaders of leading pharma companies, supply chain professionals, logistics service providers, airlines and cargo terminal operators will participate and share their knowledge and valuable experience with each other.

Panel discussions will be conducted on the following themes –

LSPs role in the growth story of Indian pharmaceutical sector

Impact the GST has created on the pharma supply chain and ways adopted for streamlining of supply chain

Importance of supply chain integrity, end to end visibility and time factor in pharma air cargo shipment

Measures to keep cold chain logistics cost in control for maintaining competitiveness of pharma products

Role of IoT in streamlining of pharma supply chain and cost optimisation

Supply chain professionals of India’s leading pharma companies like Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Glenmark, Ranbaxy, Glaxosmithkline, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Sanofi and other midscale companies will gather under one roof and share their knowledge and logistics experience with logistics industry leaders who are driving the industry.