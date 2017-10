Pharmac India 2017 to be held in Ahmedabad

Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) and Orbit Exhibitions will organise Pharmac India 2017 at Gujarat University Exhibition Hall, Ahmedabad from November 7-9, 2017. The event will bring together pharmaceutical manufacturers, bulk drug manufacturers, api manufacturers, pharmaceutical formulators, merchant exporters, contract manufacturers, bio technology companies, pharma distributors, govt suppliers/ liaison agents and regulatory bodies.

Exhibitor’s profile include pharmaceutical packaging, pharmaceutical machinery, pharmaceutical refrigeration, pharmaceutical logistics, pharmaceutical software, API manufacturers, bulk drugs manufacturers, pumps and valves, labelling and printing coatings, safety equipment, R&D lab equipment and clean room technology.