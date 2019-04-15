Pharma sector posts 47 deals worth $7.7 bn in March 2019

A couple of billion dollar deals has contributed 35 per cent to the total deal value in March 2019

In March 2019, the healthcare industry reported 47 deals worth $7.7 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (March 2018-February 2019) of 66 deals worth $33.4 billion. A couple of billion dollar deals has contributed 35 per cent to the total deal value in March 2019. Thermo Fisher’s proposed acquisition of Brammer Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organisation, for approximately $1.7 billion; Blackstone signing an agreement to acquire AYUMI Pharmaceutical, a specialty pharmaceutical company focussed on anti-rheumatism and orthopaedic, for $1 billion; FUJIFILM announcing to acquire Biogen (Denmark) New Manufacturing ApS for $890 million are some notable deals reported in March 2019.

The healthcare industry reported 85 venture capital (VC) deals worth $1.2 billion in March 2019, compared to the last 12-month average (March 2018-February 2019) of 86 deals worth $1.9 billion. Beam Therapeutics raising $135 million in series B financing round; InventisBio raising $70 million in series C financing round; Karuna Therapeutics raising $68 million in series B financing are some of the major deals reported in March 2019.