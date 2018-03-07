PPL Conclave 2018 to be held in Hyderabad

100+ leading pharma packaging professionals attending the event
Express Pharma is launching Pharma Packaging and Labelling (PPL) Conclave 2018. To be held on March 15 – 16, 2018 at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad, PPL Conclave 2018 is the platform for packaging leaders, experts and veterans to come together to discuss, debate and deliberate on current and future trends in the industry, as well as the growth drivers and challenges. It would also provide the delegates and participants with ample opportunities to network and form meaningful alliances.
For the 100+ leading pharma packaging professionals attending the event, the two-day event offers them an opportunity to get updated on the advancements in India’s pharma packaging sector; gain insights from thought leaders in the pharma, biotech and packaging industries; acquire access to solution providers with cutting-edge packaging technologies; discuss on the role of packaging in gaining a competitive edge; network with the who’s who of the pharma packaging industry; review demonstrations of innovative packaging solutions.
Topics which are likely to be discussed during the event are:
Delegate profile includes
As part of the PPL Conclave 2018, a handbook, featuring the top leaders in pharma packaging industry will be released. Featuring the stalwarts, innovators and game changers ushering growth and excellence in this industry and partnering India Pharma Inc’s progress, the book will provide valuable insights on the trends, opportunities and challenges in this fast evolving and rapidly growing sphere.