PPL Conclave 2018 to be held in Hyderabad

100+ leading pharma packaging professionals attending the event

Express Pharma is launching Pharma Packaging and Labelling (PPL) Conclave 2018. To be held on March 15 – 16, 2018 at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad, PPL Conclave 2018 is the platform for packaging leaders, experts and veterans to come together to discuss, debate and deliberate on current and future trends in the industry, as well as the growth drivers and challenges. It would also provide the delegates and participants with ample opportunities to network and form meaningful alliances.

For the 100+ leading pharma packaging professionals attending the event, the two-day event offers them an opportunity to get updated on the advancements in India’s pharma packaging sector; gain insights from thought leaders in the pharma, biotech and packaging industries; acquire access to solution providers with cutting-edge packaging technologies; discuss on the role of packaging in gaining a competitive edge; network with the who’s who of the pharma packaging industry; review demonstrations of innovative packaging solutions.

Topics which are likely to be discussed during the event are:

Packaging in times of e-pedigree

Fostering an ecosystem for pharma packaging innovation: Where small is big

Pharma packaging and labelling trends in the next decade

R&D in pharma packaging

Smart packaging and its potential

Eco-friendly pharma packaging

Talking packaging (Communication)

Assuring quality, safety and success with pharma packaging

Pharma packaging: Enabling competence, compliance, communication

Delegate profile includes

VP/Director/ Head/ GM Packaging

R&D Packaging Heads

Packaging Development Managers

Packaging technologists

Quality Assurance Professionals

To be held at the Pharma Packaging and Labelling (PPL) Conclave 2017, the PPL Leadership Awards will honour innovation and excellence in the field of packaging. It seeks to recognise the contributions and achievements of packaging and labelling heads of reputed pharma institutions and organisations in furthering progress in the pharma industry.

As part of the PPL Conclave 2018, a handbook, featuring the top leaders in pharma packaging industry will be released. Featuring the stalwarts, innovators and game changers ushering growth and excellence in this industry and partnering India Pharma Inc’s progress, the book will provide valuable insights on the trends, opportunities and challenges in this fast evolving and rapidly growing sphere.