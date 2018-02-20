Home / Market / Pharma industry records 73 deals worth $36.7 bn in Jan 18

By EP News Bureau on February 20, 2018

Sanofi and Celgene reported two deals each which fall into the billion dollar category in January 2018

The deal activity witnessed a significant increase in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in January 2018 by recording 73 deals worth $36.7 billion, when compared to five months average of 69 deals worth $8.8 billion. Major pharma companies Sanofi and Celgene reported two deals each which fall into the billion dollar category in January 2018. Sanofi announced two cross-border acquisitions — Bioverativ, a US-based biotechnology company focussed on hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, for $11.5 billion and Ablynx, a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focussed on the discovery and development of nanobodies, for $4.8 billion. These acquisitions are expected to enhance Sanofi’s specialty care portfolio and its rare blood disorders franchise.

Alongside, Celgene announced two acquisitions of Juno Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell immunotherapy company, and Impact Biomedicines, a developer of treatment for complex cancers, for $9 billion and $7 billion, respectively. The acquisition of Juno will add a novel scientific platform and manufacturing expertise to Celgene’s research and operational capabilities; and the acquisition of Impact Biomedicines will enable Celgene to add Fedratinib to its pipeline of novel therapies for haematologic malignancies.

The venture capital market recorded 76 deals worth $2 billion in January 2018, when compared to five months average of 83 deals worth $1.3 billion. BioNTech, a biotechnology company focused on the immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, has raised $270 million in series A financing round and stood ahead of other companies in raising venture funding in January 2018.

