Pharma industry records 73 deals worth $36.7 bn in Jan 18

Sanofi and Celgene reported two deals each which fall into the billion dollar category in January 2018

The deal activity witnessed a significant increase in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in January 2018 by recording 73 deals worth $36.7 billion, when compared to five months average of 69 deals worth $8.8 billion. Major pharma companies Sanofi and Celgene reported two deals each which fall into the billion dollar category in January 2018. Sanofi announced two cross-border acquisitions — Bioverativ, a US-based biotechnology company focussed on hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, for $11.5 billion and Ablynx, a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focussed on the discovery and development of nanobodies, for $4.8 billion. These acquisitions are expected to enhance Sanofi’s specialty care portfolio and its rare blood disorders franchise.

Alongside, Celgene announced two acquisitions of Juno Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell immunotherapy company, and Impact Biomedicines, a developer of treatment for complex cancers, for $9 billion and $7 billion, respectively. The acquisition of Juno will add a novel scientific platform and manufacturing expertise to Celgene’s research and operational capabilities; and the acquisition of Impact Biomedicines will enable Celgene to add Fedratinib to its pipeline of novel therapies for haematologic malignancies.

The venture capital market recorded 76 deals worth $2 billion in January 2018, when compared to five months average of 83 deals worth $1.3 billion. BioNTech, a biotechnology company focused on the immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, has raised $270 million in series A financing round and stood ahead of other companies in raising venture funding in January 2018.